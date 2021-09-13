PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Several school buses were vandalized in Palmdale over the weekend.
The Palmdale School District confirmed early Monday that its Transportation Department Bus Fleet was hit by vandals.
Several buses were deemed unusable and had to be taken out of circulation, creating delays along multiple bus routes.
"If your child rides a school bus to school, please make sure to make arrangements, as there will be delays. We are sorry for the inconvenience," PSD Director of Transportation Francisco Padilla wrote in a message to parents.
The district was working to determine exactly how many buses were vandalized. The nature and circumstances of the vandalism was also not confirmed. There was no immediate suspect information.