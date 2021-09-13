LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning and was felt across the Southland.
The earthquake occurred at 7:59 a.m. with an epicenter about 3.2 miles northwest of Thousand Oaks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was on Mountclef Ridge, near Wildwood Avenue and North Big Sky Drive, per the USGS.
It occurred at a depth of 1.1 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Prominent Los Angeles seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the earthquake is too small to be assigned to a fault.
The earthquake was felt as far east as Riverside, as far south as Mission Viejo and Huntington Beach, and as far west as the coastal cities of Oxnard and Santa Monica, per USGS. More than 1,536 people had reported feeling it through USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” platform as of 8:45 a.m.
Earthquakes this small cannot be positively assigned to a fault. A M3.6 moves a piece of fault a few 10s of meters across. The nearest mapped fault to this quake is the Simi fault.
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 13, 2021MORE NEWS: British Actress Tanya Fear Goes Missing In Hollywood