CBS and The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today hosts for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.

Tony and Grammy® Award-winning and two time Academy Award nominated singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will host The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! from 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. The special will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7:00 PM, live ET/4:00 PM, live PT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” said Leslie Odom, Jr. “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances. I’m very happy to host ‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’”

“I’m elated that the Tony Awards are back! I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season,” said Audra McDonald. “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway – one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in for all the action on September 26th on CBS or streaming with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.