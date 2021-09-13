LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is recovering Monday after a huge tree came crashing down as she was driving in Valley Village.
The accident happened Sunday near West Huston Street at about 11:40 a.m. The woman was approaching Huston when the giant tree fell over and landed on her car.
The woman was able to get herself out of her car, and witnesses say she seemed OK – but she was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The tree's fall ripped its roots out of one side of the street and left it sprawled across the roadway, on top of the car, and its branches in the bed of of a parked pick-up truck that was unoccupied at the time.
Neighbors were stunned by the tree’s collapse, but some were not.
"I saw this tree yesterday, and I thought, 'that tree is going to come down.' That tree's been bad for a long time," the neighbor said.
People concerned about trees in the city of Los Angeles can contact the Bureau of Street Services, Urban Forestry Division, by calling 1-800-996-2489.