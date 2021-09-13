LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County election officials have opened 253 vote centers for people to vote the gubernatorial recall election.
The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.
On Tuesday, the hours will be extended to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of 400 official drop boxes.
According to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, all vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines.
According to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, all vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines.

To find a vote center, dropbox, sample ballot, or to find the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.
