LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.407.
On Sunday, the price rose by four-tenths of a cent. The back-to-back hikes follow Saturday's drop of four-tenths of a cent.
The average price is one-tenth of a cent higher than one week ago, 1.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.185 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Meanwhile, the average price in Orange County dropped two-tenths of a cent to $4.361.
It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but two-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.161 higher than one year ago.
“Hurricane Ida has had little impact on local gas prices since none of Southern California’s supply originates in the Gulf Coast, said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.
“Also, local refineries have increased production and imports of gasoline products remains robust, giving the state ample inventory.”MORE NEWS: Jeff Bridges Battled COVID-19 After Being Exposed At Clinic Where He Received Chemotherapy
