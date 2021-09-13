SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, doctors are concerned hospitals could be overwhelmed by both flu and coronavirus cases. But many are confused if a booster shot will be necessary in the near future.

Even though President Joe Biden is pushing for booster shots, the Food And Drug Administration has hit the breaks on them.

The World Health Organization said those who haven’t been able to get a second shot should get it before others get a third shot.

University of Irvine Epidemiologist, Dr. Andrew Noymer said while there are still questions about how well a third shot will work against Delta and other variants, it is important to start administering it to those that have been vaccinated six to eight months after to slow the spread.

“If we want to avoid the disastrous wave of Delta that Israel has had, we need to do a third shot,” said Noymer.

Many people may be due to get their COVID-19 booster shot in October. Doctors say you can get the booster and flu vaccine at the same time.

In a new review published in “The Lancet” experts said the advantage of booster shots does not outweigh using the doses for unvaccinated people worldwide.