LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old British actress who went missing in Hollywood last week.
Tanya Fear was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Sept. 9.READ MORE: Magnitude-3.6 Quake Rattles Thousand Oaks
Friends reported that she was last seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard. A Twitter account has been created to alert the public to her disappearance.
The actress has several credits on British television series, including “Doctor Who,” “Midsomer Murders” and “Endeavour.” She also appeared in the Netflix series “Spotless.”READ MORE: President Biden To Campaign With Gov. Newsom In Long Beach Monday
Her manager, Alex Cole, told NBC News Sunday that he last spoke to her about eight days ago. He said she had been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area.
Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5
— #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021MORE NEWS: Portion Of 5 Freeway In Castaic Still Closed As Crews Battle Route Fire