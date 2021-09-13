RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old British actress who went missing in Hollywood last week.

FILE — Tanya Fear attends “aTypical Wednesday” Los Angeles Premiere at The Montalban on June 24, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. (Getty Images)

Tanya Fear was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Sept. 9.

Friends reported that she was last seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard. A Twitter account has been created to alert the public to her disappearance.

The actress has several credits on British television series, including “Doctor Who,” “Midsomer Murders” and “Endeavour.” She also appeared in the Netflix series “Spotless.”

Her manager, Alex Cole, told NBC News Sunday that he last spoke to her about eight days ago. He said she had been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area.