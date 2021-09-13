RECALL ELECTION
Get Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
Menu
Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
CBS+
News
All News
LA News
Local News And Video For LA, Orange County, And Southern California
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
CBS+
Offbeat
STEAM
2 On Your Side
Latest News
Bill That Could Legalize Jaywalking In California On Gov. Newsom's Desk
California state lawmakers voted to legalize crossing the street mid-block if no cars are around, and have sent it to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.
Large Tree Falls Onto Woman's Car As She Is Driving In Valley Village Neighborhood
The tree's fall ripped its roots out of one side of the street and left it sprawled across the roadway, on top of the car, and its branches in the bed of of a parked pick-up truck that was unoccupied at the time.
News Videos
People Making A Difference
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Latest Sports
Stafford Leads LA Rams Past Bears 34-14 In Dynamic Debut
Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut with his new team, leading the Los Angeles Rams past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a 34-14 victory on Sunday night.
Dodgers' Scherzer Gets 3,000th K, Near Perfecto Vs Padres
Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
McCullers Solid Again, Tucker Homers, Astros Beat Angels 3-1
Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday.
More Chargers
Chargers
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.
Leslie Odom Jr. Announced As Host For 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' On CBS And Paramount+
The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
Browns-Chiefs Preview: AFC Playoff Contenders Square Off In Week 1
The Browns open the season against the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Divisional Round playoff game.
Dometi Pongo On This Year's VMA Awards In Brooklyn: 'It's Going To Be One For The Books'
Dometi Pongo
The Morning Of 9/11: Fears Of A 'Second Wave' Of Attacks
Michael Morell was President George W. Bush's daily intelligence briefer on September 11, 2001. He talks with us about his memories from that day in the CBS News Special “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11.”
Air Force-Navy Highlights Week 2 Slate Of Matchups On CBS, CBS Sports Network
All three service academies will play on CBS or CBS Sports Network this Saturday with Air Force and Navy getting the prime mid-afternoon slot.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Videos On Demand
S.T.E.A.M.
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
People Making A Difference
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Contests
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Podcasts
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBS+
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
Bill That Could Legalize Jaywalking In California On Gov. Newsom’s Desk
September 13, 2021 at 10:02 am