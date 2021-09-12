PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — A search was underway for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Playa Del Rey and injured her 3-year-old son.
The victim was struck by a dark-colored sedan around 10:30 p.m. Saturday while crossing Vista Del Mar to get to her vehicle.
At the time, the woman was cradling her baby, who was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK. As of Sunday, he had been released.
The woman’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by the LAPD.