LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple stabbings that occurred within a half hour of each other in Los Angeles.
The first incident unfolded around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities with the LAPD Wilshire Division received a call in response to an assault with a deadly weapon.READ MORE: Woman Cradling 3-Year-Old Baby Struck, Killed In Playa Del Rey Hit-And-Run
When they arrived, they located a female jogger who had been stabbed in the upper torso. The jogger had been stopped by the suspect, and then attacked.
“She had stopped and took off her headphones, trying to understand what the suspect was yelling at her, when the suspect stabbed her,” police said in a news release.
Following that attack, police received another call from others reporting a man who was allegedly challenging people with a knife. A similar suspect description was provided.READ MORE: Man, 52, Riding Motorized Scooter Killed In Highland Crash
Around 9:35 a.m., police learned of a third incident. This time, a victim had been stabbed and was located on a bus bench near Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, bleeding from the face.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is Black, bald, and was wearing a baggy purple dark shirt and gray cargo baggy shorts, police said.MORE NEWS: Man In Orange Wig Holds Up Nordstrom Store At Gunpoint In Mission Viejo
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Wilshire major assault crime detectives at (213) 922-8235.