By CBSLA Staff
MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A man Sunday was on the run after robbing a luxury department store in the Mission Viejo area.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Shops at Mission Viejo Mall on Marguerite Parkway.

Authorities say a man wearing an orange wig and all black clothing held up a Nordstrom store at gunpoint after closing time.

He managed to get away with an unknown amount of money before Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Most of the shops inside the mall were already closed.

One person sustained a minor injury while trying to get away.