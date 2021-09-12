HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man riding a motorized scooter died following a collision with a vehicle in the Highland area.
Mark Bocanegra was riding southbound on Church Avenue when the front of his scooter collided into the passenger’s side of a 2015 Ford F150.READ MORE: Man Wanted After 2, Including Female Jogger, Are Stabbed In Brazen Daylight Attack In LA
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Church Avenue and Stratford Street.READ MORE: Woman Cradling 3-Year-Old Baby Struck, Killed In Playa Del Rey Hit-And-Run
Following the collision, life-saving measures were administered but Bocanegra died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Man In Orange Wig Holds Up Nordstrom Store At Gunpoint In Mission Viejo
Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the above collision is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 477-2800 or (909) 387-3545.