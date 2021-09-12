LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – We’re going off the beaten path in and around Griffith Park!

ROOFLESS PAINTERS

This nomadic painting atelier is a collective of artists and teachers who bring small groups together for art education and opportunities for adults with all levels of artistry to explore their creative side through painting. Their fully supplied art studio pops up all over Southern California and beyond – from historical landmarks to local venues and outdoor environments – and provide fine art instruction for a professional, unique and relaxed painting experience. Right now, weekly outdoor in-person painting experiences are offered in Griffith Park next to the Trails Café. Additionally, online painting webinars are available every Friday. To learn more, visit https://www.rooflesspainters.com/#/

INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES

Kumar Jawa opened his first India Sweets and Spices market on Venice Boulevard in Culver City back in 1984. With several more in operation in the Southern California area today, it remains family owned, and Kumar has made it his personal goal to give customers what they want in Indian imports, as well as European imports. They offer Indian grocery, spices, sweets, snacks, teas, henna, incense and so much more. The adjoined restaurant is 100% vegetarian/vegan and has many gluten-free options. Some of the restaurant fan favorites include masala dosa, samosas, mango lassi, chai teas and of course, the curry of the day. Plus, grab some sweet and snacks to go, not to mention a trip to the spice isle – it’s more than you bargained for in the best way possible.

India Sweets and Spices (Atwater Village location featured in show)

3126 Los Feliz Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

http://www.indiasweetsandspices.us/index.html