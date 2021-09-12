SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A 36-year-old woman was killed inside her Sylmar residence last week, and on Sunday, police renewed calls for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
Last Tuesday, officers responded to the 14500 block of Lyle Street following a call of a possible homicide. When they arrived, they located Virgina Cantero who they said had been a victim of a violent homicide.
Homicide detectives with the Valley Bureau were working with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office to investigate Cantero’s death. Witnesses were being sought.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550.