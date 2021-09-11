HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Security camera captured the famed mountain lion known as P-22 roaming the streets of a Hollywood Hills neighborhood at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The big cat was caught on camera in front of the same house exactly one year ago.

“You know that he’s here, but to just see him, it’s a just a rush,” said 15-year-old Hollywood Hills resident Lana.

Lana said each visit by the big cat has been incredible to watch.

“Obviously, it’s amazing that you’re seeing this great wild cat walk past your door. It can be a little scary cuz you know he is a predator and he’s really close to where you are,” she said.

Wildlife officials have been tracking P-22 since 2012, when he made the great 50 mile trek crossing both the 101 and the 405 Freeways to go from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park.

The mountain lion is known to hangout in the canyon behind these homes. Neighbors say he walks up a set of stairs to get into the neighborhood. Animal experts say the big cat roams through the canyon and into neighborhood in search of food.

“What P-22 and all mountain lions are going to follow is the deer. So, if the deer are moving, they’re gonna be moving in that direction as well,” said wildlife expert Beth Pratt.

Pratt has been working to help raise funds for an animal crossing to span the 101 Freeway. It will allow mountain lions, deer and other animals to travel out of the area. The National Wildlife Foundation is just $6 million shy of its nearly $80 million goal for the project.

Lana is also a part of the effort. She says it’s vital the animals have a safe habitat for the decades to come.

“You need to be able to respect that this is their place and your place, and that there’s ways that we can be both safe and live together,” she said.