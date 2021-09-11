MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that several people called to report a suspected armed person inside a Mission Viejo Mall.
“The person is described as a white male wearing an orange wig and all black clothing. No shots have been fired and no one is believed to be injured,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.READ MORE: Recall Candidates Commemorate 9/11 Before Returning To The Campaign Saturday
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)READ MORE: Route Fire On 5 Freeway, North Of Castaic Nears 400 Acres, With 0% Containment
#OCSDPIO Police presence at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall. Multiple callers are reporting an armed person is inside the mall. The person is described as a white male wearing an orange wig and all black clothing. No shots have been fired and no one is believed to be injured.
— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) September 12, 2021MORE NEWS: Wreckage From World Trade Center Served As Backdrop For 9/11 Tribute Saturday At Richard Nixon Presidential Library