By CBSLA Staff
CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Firefighting aircraft are responding to a wildfire off of Interstate 5, north of Castaic, near Paradise Ranch Road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section is assisting Angeles National Forest Fire Management crews on the so called #RouteFire.

It is unclear how the fire started or the exact size of the blaze at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for details.) 

