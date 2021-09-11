CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Firefighting aircraft are responding to a wildfire off of Interstate 5, north of Castaic, near Paradise Ranch Road.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section is assisting Angeles National Forest Fire Management crews on the so called #RouteFire.READ MORE: Wreckage From World Trade Center Served As Backdrop For 9/11 Tribute Saturday At Richard Nixon Presidential Library
It is unclear how the fire started or the exact size of the blaze at this time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for details.)READ MORE: U.S. Marks 20 Years Since 9/11
BRUSH FIRE 9/11/21 @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF @LACoFD with a wildfire off Interstate 5 north of Castaic, CA. #RouteFire pic.twitter.com/dehVRZW4sf
— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) September 11, 2021MORE NEWS: Transient Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Security Guard Joseph Gomez In Anaheim