By CBSLA Staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The city of West Hollywood on Friday issued an emergency executive order to require proof of vaccine for anyone 18 years and older entering many indoor businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms and spas.

Unvaccinated people may still visit the businesses’ outdoor areas, according to the order.

The city is also requiring its employees to be vaccinated come November.

As for West Hollywood’s new vaccine rules for businesses, those will take effect on Oct. 11.