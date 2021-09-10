WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The city of West Hollywood on Friday issued an emergency executive order to require proof of vaccine for anyone 18 years and older entering many indoor businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms and spas.
Unvaccinated people may still visit the businesses’ outdoor areas, according to the order.
COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements will be implemented in the City of West Hollywood as the transmission rate of the Delta variant remains high in LA County and throughout the nation.
Learn more about this Emergency Executive Order: https://t.co/ziLwaJlANX pic.twitter.com/pz9BcDILg6
— City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) September 11, 2021
The city is also requiring its employees to be vaccinated come November.
As for West Hollywood’s new vaccine rules for businesses, those will take effect on Oct. 11.