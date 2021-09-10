LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rich McGeagh, a 1964 Olympian and NCAA swim champion at USC, died Thursday at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications, the university announced Friday.
#FightOnForever, Rich McGeagh.
McGeagh was a 3-time (1964-66) All-American at USC on teams that won the NCAA championship each year. https://t.co/XGlFMNwWFo pic.twitter.com/nskRmFTJdc
A longtime resident of La Crescenta who worked as a real estate appraiser, he relocated to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, eight years ago.
At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, McGeagh swam the opening backstroke leg of the 400-meter medley relay for the U.S. in the preliminary heats but did not swim in the final that the Americans won.
McGeagh is survived by his wife, Barbara, his son, Michael, daughter, Karin, and several grandchildren.
