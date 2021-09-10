LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A motorcycle crew made up of Los Angeles city and county firefighters have traveled across the United States to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The group of about 40 members who make up the Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club began their 3,200-mile journey last week from the L.A. Fire Department's World Trade Center Memorial located at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park.
Fire Hogs club president Jack Wise told CBSLA Thursday that this is his third time making the coast-to-coast trip.
"We want them to take away, never forget what happened that tragic day. And as so many people have said, it's the worst of humanity, and also the best of humanity, the outpouring and love and respect that we got those days, and up till then," Wise told CBSLA in a remote interview Thursday. "And we just don't want to forget those people that were lost."
Wise himself was part of the urban search and rescue recovery efforts immediately after the attacks.