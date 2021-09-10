LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Service on Metro C (Green) Line will continue to be suspended between Lakewood Boulevard and Vermont/Athens stations on Saturday and Sunday.
The service suspension began on Thursday and will continue until 11 a.m. Sunday as crews replace an obsolete system.
Service will continue between Norwalk and Lakewood Boulevard stations and between Vermont/Athens and Redondo Beach stations.
A free bus shuttle will be available for riders to take between Lakewood Boulevard, Long Beach Boulevard, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway and Vermont/Athens stations.
The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes at all other times.
The Metro A (Blue) Line at Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and the J (Silver) Line at Harbor Freeway Station will continue operating, as well as the LAX Shuttle G which travels from Aviation/LAX Station to the airport.
