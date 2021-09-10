LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed after a bar fight resulted in a shooting on a street in Los Feliz early Friday morning.
The incident occurred at Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Drive just after 3 a.m.
Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting to find one person dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.
CBSLA learned that a bar fight preceded the shooting.
LAPD investigators are on scene. There was no word on a motive or whether any suspects had been identified.