LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles International Airport will light its pylons red, white and blue Friday evening and hold two moments of silence Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The airport’s pylons will glow in red, white and blue through Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, over the last week, Los Angeles World Airports maintenance staff have cleaned and polished the airport’s 9/11 memorial “Recovering Equilibrium,” which is dedicated to the passengers and crew who died.

“While New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia bore the brunt of this horrific day two decades ago, Los Angeles was also deeply impacted by the loss of the passengers and crew on the three planes that were originally heading to LAX that morning,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that manages LAX.

“We honor all of those who lost their lives and extend our thoughts to their families. The events of that day have shaped the evolution of aviation for 20 years, and we have never forgotten the victims or the lessons learned as we forged even stronger partnerships with law enforcement and the federal government to create the safest airports possible.”

A moment of silence will be held at 5:46 a.m. on Saturday and a second will be held at 8:43 a.m. along with a color guard ceremony.

