LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Thousand Steps Beach in Laguna Beach will be temporarily closed starting Sept. 20 as the staircase gets repaired.
The 218-step staircase in south Laguna Beach will be closed until approximately early December, according to OC Parks spokeswoman Marisa O'Neil.
The $600,000 project is expected to take about two and a half months, O’Neil said.
Crews will work Mondays through Fridays, but the beach will be closed every day until the steps are refurbished.
“We’ve done maintenance and patching and repairs in the past, but this will be a more full project,” O’Neil said, adding that workers did a lot of patching up of the stairs to keep them open through the summer, the busiest season for beachgoers.
There has been only one documented injury on the steps over the last four years, according to O'Neil.
