SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was arrested Friday in Sherman Oaks for alleged domestic violence.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Dickens Street around 3 a.m. Friday after receiving a call from a woman who reported the alleged assault, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.
Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with visible wounds on her face and arrested Miller at the scene.
His relationship to the woman was not immediately known.
Miller was booked on felony charges with bail set at nearly $1.4 million.
