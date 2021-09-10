LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBSN will be live throughout the day Saturday to provide live, streaming coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. All times given are Pacific Standard Time.
3:45 a.m.: American flag will be unfurled over the PentagonREAD MORE: Zachary Pickrell Of Anaheim Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Friend
5:30 a.m.: NYC Ceremony will include moments of silence for the impact of each plane into the World Trade Center’s North Tower, South Tower, the Pentagon, the crash into the Shanksville, Pa. field, and the fall of the South Tower; and a reading of the names of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.READ MORE: USC Olympian & NCAA Champion Swimmer Rich McGeagh Dies At 77 From COVID Complications
6 a.m.: The Pentagon’s memorial ceremony – led by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley – will begin in honor of the 184 people killed.
6:30 a.m.: Memorial in remembering Flight 93’s crash near Shanksvilla, Pa. begins.MORE NEWS: Thousand Steps Beach In Laguna Beach To Close For 2 Months For Repairs
3:45 p.m.: New York’s Tribute in Lights will illuminate the sky.