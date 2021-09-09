LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The man suspected of being the getaway driver in the robberies of customers at a Fairfax district restaurant was in custody Thursday.
The robberies occurred about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Le Creme Cafe in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue, near La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
No injuries were reported, according to the LAPD.
Security video shows the suspects in hoodies, one armed with a gun, as they approached the diners and took various items from them, including a purse, a watch and a cellphone. No suspect descriptions were available.
LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives identified a vehicle allegedly used in the robbery, located it in Pasadena on Wednesday and arrested the driver, 23-year-old Quioness Wilson, according to an LAPD statement.
Detectives suspect Wilson of being the getaway driver in the robbery. He was interviewed, then booked into the LAPD Metropolitan Division Jail on suspicion of robbery, with bail set at $350,000.
The two other men remain outstanding, and no suspect descriptions were provided.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.