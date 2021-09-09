LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A slew of big-name artists — including the likes of Stevie Wonder, Metallica and Lorde — will hold performances in Los Angeles and across world later this month as part of a Global Citizen Live day of unity, seeking to raise awareness on issues such as vaccine equity and global warming.

The relief organization announced Wednesday that Stevie Wonder will headline the L.A. portion of the Sept. 25 event. He will perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Feliz along with Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer.

The 24-hour event is billed as a “once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents.” It has several goals, including calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to ship at least 350 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the world’s poorest countries by the end of September, as well as committing $40 billion per year to fighting climate change.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!,” Wonder said in a statement.

The performances will be broadcast live worldwide on multiple networks.

In May, Global Citizen held the largest gathering in Southern California since the start of the pandemic when it hosted “Vax LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World” charity concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Nearly 47,000 fully-vaccinated healthcare workers filled SoFi Stadium for a show aimed at boosting confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raising funds for vaccination efforts worldwide.

Tickets for the event are available by signing up here. Tickets will be “earned” by those who “take actions such as signing petitions, sharing messages on social media, and much more,” Global Citizen wrote on its website.