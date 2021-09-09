BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — Rockslides closed State Route 18 from Big Bear Dam to Snow Valley Thursday.
SR 18 closed between Big Bear Dam and Snow Valley due to rock fall for estimated 2 hours. Avoid travel during storm. https://t.co/4yO8je3KG1
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) September 9, 2021
Drivers were advised to avoid the area during the storm.