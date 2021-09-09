RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Big Bear, KCAL 9, Snow Valley

BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — Rockslides closed State Route 18 from Big Bear Dam to Snow Valley Thursday.

The area was expected to be closed for approximately two hours, Caltrans said.

READ MORE: Long Beach Police Chief Robert G. Luna To Retire In December

MORE NEWS: 9/11 Attacks Spurred Massive Changes To National And Domestic Security Measures

Drivers were advised to avoid the area during the storm.