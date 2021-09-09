TOPANGA (CBSLA) — Authorities Thursday advised hikers to “think twice” before taking their dogs on hikes in the Santa Monica Mountains this weekend after at least three canines have died and several rescues have been made due to heat-related illnesses this year.
"Hikers: please think twice before hiking with your pets this weekend! At least three dogs have died on local trails this summer here in the Santa Monica Mountains," the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said on Facebook.
According to the department, the latest dog death, which involved a 10-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, occurred on a trail in Topanga on Saturday.
Two other dogs were rescued "on a recent weekend" from Sandstone Peak after hiking in temperatures over 90 degrees.
Dogs can succumb to heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes, the department said.
The National Park Service and local search and rescue teams in Los Angeles and Ventura County together have reported about a half dozen canine rescues in 2021.
Most of the dogs were suffering from a heat illness and some did not have enough water, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Board Votes To Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Students Over 12
