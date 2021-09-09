UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights returns Thursday evening after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Opening night kicks off Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
This year’s event will immerse and entertain fans in some of the most intense mazes along with the return of the popular Terror Tram.
R.I.P Tour tickets, which offer guests front-of-the-line access and other perks, and those for multi-night visits are now on sale for the annual event, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Guests will be required to wear face coverings when indoors at HHN, but Los Angeles County's new health order requiring people to wear masks when attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people will not apply, park officials said Wednesday.
“The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority as we comply with all L.A. County Health guidelines, which currently requires face coverings worn within all indoor venues regardless of vaccination status,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said.
The park also announced that “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” will be joining the lineup of mazes, and detailed three “scare zones” to be spread throughout the park.
Halloween Horror Nights full lineup of mazes includes:
- The Haunting of Hill House, based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, based on the hit film series and featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.
- Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story.
- An all-new Exorcist maze based on the legendary 1973 film.
- The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.
- The Walking Dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series.
The following scare zones were also announced:
- Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz, adjacent to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female scare zone featuring the Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter and She-Wolf of London.
- Chainsaw Rangers is a diabolical gang of chainsaw-wielding maniacs who strike upon those entering Halloween Horror Nights.
- New York Street becomes “Demon City,” where bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubgoers prowl the night looking for their next victims.
Tickets are available at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.