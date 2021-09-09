LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Independent System Operator Wednesday extended a Flex Alert through Thursday due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state.

In Irvine Thursday, residents were faced with a power outage in the sweltering heat.

“This is the hottest year I remember,” said Mina Brooks. “There is a lot of humidity.”

Residents were initially asked to conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cal-ISO extended the alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Over 450 homes in Riverside went without power for the second day in a row Wednesday. An equipment failure caused the outage.

“It’s getting to where it’s dangerous for animals and elderly people that live up the street that needs oxygen,” said Angelica Garcia, a resident.

Crews were trying to get power restored before temperatures were expected to be in the triple digits.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential,” California ISO said.

During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures that include avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” California ISO said. “In the past, reducing energy use during a Flex Alert has helped operators keep the power grid stable during tight supply conditions and prevented further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.”

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org.