LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two armed men who robbed a group of people while they were dining outdoors along Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District Tuesday evening.
The robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk dining area of a restaurant in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue, between Fairfax and La Brea avenues.
Security video provided to CBSLA by the restaurant owner showed two masked men approach three people sitting at a table. The suspects, at least one of whom appeared to be brandishing a handgun, are seen taking the victims’ personal items and shopping bags before running away. No one was hurt.
Los Angeles police are investigating. There was no immediate description of the suspects.