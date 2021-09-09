RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a boy on a Long Beach bus last weekend.

David Manuel Santana Garcia, 36, was arrested in the area of Atlantic Avenue and San Antonio Drive, Long Beach police said Wednesday. He has been booked on charges of child cruelty, assault, battery, and other public transportation charges.

Police on Wednesday asked the public’s help in identifying the man who attacked the boy Sunday, and released images of him captured on bus surveillance video. Tips from community led police to where the man had been seen, and took Garcia into custody.

The boy, who was not identified, is reportedly recovering after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.