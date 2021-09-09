LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a boy on a Long Beach bus last weekend.
David Manuel Santana Garcia, 36, was arrested in the area of Atlantic Avenue and San Antonio Drive, Long Beach police said Wednesday. He has been booked on charges of child cruelty, assault, battery, and other public transportation charges.READ MORE: Long Beach Looks To Ban Childless Adults From Park Playgrounds
🚨ARRESTED: Thanks to the help of our community— the suspect wanted for this assault has been arrested. We received various tips of the suspect’s location. Our officers responded to the area of Atlantic Ave and San Antonio Dr, located the suspect & safely took him into custody. pic.twitter.com/5lHE9YHatT
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) September 9, 2021
Police on Wednesday asked the public's help in identifying the man who attacked the boy Sunday, and released images of him captured on bus surveillance video. Tips from community led police to where the man had been seen, and took Garcia into custody.
The boy, who was not identified, is reportedly recovering after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.