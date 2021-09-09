BURBANK (CBSLA) — A body of a hiker who had been reported missing has been found at Burbank’s Stough Park.
The hiker's body was found Thursday and police say they are working on recovering her body from the scene.
The hiker was reported missing at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, and police officers attempted to search the area where she was believed to have gotten lost. But due to the rugged terrain – which was described as a steep valley between two ridges – and darkness, officers were forced to stop and resume the search Thursday morning.
When the search started up again, Burbank police also deployed their drone, which found the hiker. When officers hiked to the location where she was found, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The hiker's name was withheld pending identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office and notification of her family.
Police say the hiker’s death appears accidental in nature at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.