SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Four students were arrested after bringing a handgun to Hart High School in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.
Two males and two females, all underage students at Hart High School, were arrested Wednesday after officials received an anonymous tip, alerting them to a student with a gun on the campus, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Santa Clarita station.
No threats were made, officials said.
One of the students was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, and another had ammunition, authorities said. Three of the students were arrested for allegedly passing the gun around themselves, and the fourth was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and being in possession of a weapon off-campus.
None of the students were identified because they are juveniles. Three have been taken to juvenile hall, while the fourth was cited and released.