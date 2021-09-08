HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Nicole Kidman is the star of AMC’s latest commercial: For the first time ever, the theater chain is advertising itself on network television.
Variety Editor Clayton David said it is a sign of the times.READ MORE: Flex Alert Extended Due To Above-Normal Temperatures, Riverside Residents Without Power
“Everyone is consuming content differently, what is the answer?” asked David Wednesday.
AMC’s $25 million ad campaign is an invitation to get people back to theaters.READ MORE: LAUSD To Consider Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students
The pandemic closed theaters for 18 months. Even after reopening, box office totals remain 72% behind 2019, according to a report by “The Wrap.”
“Probably when you don’t hear no more noise about COVID or Delta or anything else I think we’d be comfortable going back to the movies,” said Rosa Cavallero, a Burbank resident.
Others said the convenience of stay-at-home movie nights is too good to pass up, especially with hundreds of streaming options.MORE NEWS: Body Found At Upscale San Juan Capistrano Golf Course
“Personally I would prefer for it to be at home, in the comfort, that’s how I always wanted it,” said Bri Skinner, a Burbank resident.