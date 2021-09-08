LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether the death of a woman at a home in Sylmar late Tuesday night is linked to a pursuit and crash in Hollywood.

At around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles police were called to the home in the 12900 block of Lyle Street on a report of a mother in her 30s who was not conscience or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released. Police have released no information on the cause of death.

Extended family members at the scene told CBSLA early Wednesday morning that the victim and her husband, the father of her three children, had separated. The father and the children were returning from an out-of-town trip when they found her dead.

The family said it is believed she had been with a boyfriend prior to her death. Investigators also confirmed that a car is missing from the home.

“There’s a vehicle that is missing from the home, we have not determined if that is connected,” LAPD Det. Christine Moselle told reporters.

Moselle also confirmed that detectives are looking into whether a pursuit Tuesday night in Hollywood involving a stolen Acura is possibly linked to the death.

The suspect crashed the car at Hollywood Boulevard and McCadden Place, hitting a pedestrian in the process. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a leg injury, police said.

The suspect, abandoned the car, escaped and remains at large. There was no word on whether the Acura was the same one missing from the victim’s Sylmar home.