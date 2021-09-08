LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a laundromat shooting which left a man dead in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred at 5:15 a.m. at a laundromat located at West 79th Street and South Broadway.
Los Angeles police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. He was not identified.
Within about 30 minutes, a suspect was arrested a few blocks away, at West 78th and Main streets. Sky2 was over the scene as he was taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered. The suspect's name was also not released.
There was no word on a motive for the killing or whether it was gang-related.