LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than $1.5 million has been committed to help clean up the graffiti and illegal dumping that has gotten out of control in Los Angeles’ northeast neighborhoods.
According to city officials, there was a 450% increase in graffiti and illegal dumping in Los Angeles between 2016 and 2020. So city has put aside a total of $1.65 million to help clean up the mess in El Sereno, Boyle Heights, and Downtown LA.
“It’s happening throughout the city of LA, but especially in our low-income neighborhoods because there’s a lot of folks outside of the city who, quite frankly, believe they can use these neighborhoods as their own personal dumping grounds,” LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon said.
The funding will be allocated to three organizations: Urban Alchemy, Fuego Tech, and the Los Angeles Conservation Corp.