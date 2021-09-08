LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state.
Residents are asked to conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid.READ MORE: Mother's Death In Sylmar Home Possibly Linked To Hollywood Pursuit, Police Say
The California ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Sept. 8, from 4-9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state and West. Consumers urged to reduce energy use to protect grid reliability. Read the news release: https://t.co/5GTidydloT pic.twitter.com/L0VtWiicWp
— California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021
“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential,” California ISO said.
During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures that include avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.
“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” California ISO said. “In the past, reducing energy use during a Flex Alert has helped operators keep the power grid stable during tight supply conditions and prevented further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.”MORE NEWS: Robert F. Kennedy’s Widow Does Not Want His Killer Paroled
For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org.