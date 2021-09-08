LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Bob Odenkirk has returned to the set of “Better Call Saul” after suffering a small heart attack in July.
“Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”READ MORE: 5 Injured After Military Vehicle Overturns On 215 Freeway In Menifee
Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp
— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021READ MORE: LAUSD To Consider Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students
Odenkirk collapsed on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” on July 27 and was hospitalized.
“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.MORE NEWS: Mother Found Dead In Sylmar Home Under Suspicious Circumstances, Homicide Investigation Underway
Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.