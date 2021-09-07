SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – Detectives are looking for a man who has committed several sexual assaults along a walking path in San Jacinto over the past five months.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department issued a sketch last week of a man wanted for multiple sexual assaults that occurred on a walkway located along Esplanade Avenue between Villines Avenue and Arroyo Viejo.
Following every sexual assault, the suspect runs into the neighborhood south of Esplanade Avenue, the sheriff's department said.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5-foot-8 and heavy set with facial hair. He was wearing a gray and black sweatshirt with gray pants.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 951-791-3400.