LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured when a car went onto a sidewalk and careened into a homeless encampment in Koreatown Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue.READ MORE: Giraffe Makes Labor Day Appearance At Santa Monica Pier
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find one person trapped underneath the car and three others hurt.READ MORE: Hollywood Police Pursuit Ends In Violent Wreck, No Serious Injuries
Firefighters with the Heavy Rescue Unit freed the trapped victim and rushed all four patients to local hospitals.
One was in moderate condition and three were in fair condition, the fire department said.MORE NEWS: Bear Wanders Through Sierra Madre Neighborhood On Labor Day
The circumstances of the crash and the cause were not immediately clear.