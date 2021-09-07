LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles was under lockdown Tuesday as authorities investigated reports of a suspect with a gun inside the facility.
Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff's Information Bureau confirmed that deputies were investigating reports of an armed suspect.
The sheriff's department was said to be conducting a search of the facility.
No additional details were immediately known.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.