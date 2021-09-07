RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A giraffe made an appearance at the Santa Monica Pier Monday.

Sept. 6, 2021. (CBSLA)

The giraffe was placed in an enclosure for a Labor Day event of some kind on the beach near the pier.

Sky2 flew over the scene, capturing footage of people getting up close and personal, with some even taking selfies.

Cell phone video showed the giraffe being lead by its handlers along the sand.

It was not immediately clear who the giraffe belonged to or why exactly it was brought to the beach.