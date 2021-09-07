RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A former assistant football coach arrested on suspicion of putting a hidden camera in a girl’s bathroom at Los Osos High School is expected in court, now facing child pornography charges.
David Riden, 52, was arrested Aug. 29 after investigators served a search warrant on his home and vehicle and seized several electronic devices.READ MORE: Robert F. Kennedy’s Widow Does Not Want His Killer Paroled
San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said deputies were notified by Los Osos High School staff that they found a hidden camera in one of the female student restrooms. Detectives found evidence that Riden was responsible for placing the camera, authorities said.READ MORE: Riverside Memorial To Fallen Afghanistan Service Members Vandalized
“I want to let parents know that the investigation is ongoing,” said Jason Anderson, the San Bernardino District Attorney. “We expect additional charges will be filed.
An attorney who represents about two dozen potential victims said he is trying to find out who was recorded, adding there could be hundreds of victims.MORE NEWS: Orange County Small Businesses Struggle To Find Employees To Hire
Following his release, authorities issued another arrest warrant — this time for possession and production of child pornography — for Riden after forensic examinations were conducted on the devices found at his home and vehicle.