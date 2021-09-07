LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Laker Cedric Ceballos is fighting for his life after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Ceballos, 52, posted a picture of himself in an oxygen mask on Twitter, asking his family, friends and fans for prayers.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but (sic),” he wrote. He went on to ask for prayers and well wishes for his recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021 READ MORE: Former Montebello Police Officer Rudolph Petersen Pleads Guilty To Taking $14,000 In Bribes From Drug Trafficker

Ceballos was a small forward who started his career with the Phoenix Suns, and spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played with the Dallas Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat before going overseas. Ceballos was also a contestant on the 30th season of The Amazing Race on CBS.

Just last week, boxer Oscar De La Hoya had to cancel a comeback fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort because he was hospitalized after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID.

COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated in Southern California, but may be on a downswing. However, public health officials are concerned that Labor Day holiday travel and gatherings could lead to new cases, and new variants have been detected in the region.