SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA) – A bear was spotted meandering through a Sierra Madre neighborhood Monday afternoon.
A resident posted cell phone video of the bear walking along a backyard fence in the 200 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard.READ MORE: Several Hurt After Car Slams Into Homeless Encampment In Koreatown
Bear sightings are quite common in the San Gabriel foothill communities of Sierra Madre, Altadena, La Verne and Monrovia.READ MORE: Giraffe Makes Labor Day Appearance At Santa Monica Pier
Forced to contend with drought conditions or sometimes wildfires in the Angeles National Forest, bears will travel south looking for food and water.
In August, a large bear was spotted on the property of a home in Pasadena, near Eaton Canyon.MORE NEWS: Hollywood Police Pursuit Ends In Violent Wreck, No Serious Injuries
Bears are also commonly spotted in the foothill neighborhoods of the Santa Susana Mountains, including Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. Also last month, a young bear was seen several times in a Simi Valley neighborhood.